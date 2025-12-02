SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SoftwareOne Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.3350 and last traded at $11.3350, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoftwareOne in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

