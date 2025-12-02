Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) Shares Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.33. Approximately 172,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 401,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.
BRCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Black Rock Coffee Bar to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter valued at about $239,000.
Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward – One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez.
