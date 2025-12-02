Reviewing Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and GenTech (OTCMKTS:GTEH)

GenTech (OTCMKTS:GTEH – Get Free Report) and Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GenTech and Jack In The Box”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack In The Box $1.47 billion 0.25 -$36.69 million ($4.27) -4.55

Profitability

GenTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jack In The Box.

This table compares GenTech and Jack In The Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenTech N/A N/A N/A Jack In The Box -4.34% -11.31% 3.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GenTech and Jack In The Box, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GenTech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jack In The Box 3 13 5 0 2.10

Jack In The Box has a consensus target price of $23.90, indicating a potential upside of 23.03%. Given Jack In The Box’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jack In The Box is more favorable than GenTech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Jack In The Box shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Jack In The Box shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jack In The Box beats GenTech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GenTech

GenTech Holdings, Inc. operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

