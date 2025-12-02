Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 and last traded at GBX 4, with a volume of 8022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Primorus Investments Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a market cap of £5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.79.

Get Primorus Investments alerts:

Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Primorus Investments had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 28.88%.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.