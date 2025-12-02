PayPoint (LON:PAY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 451.50 and last traded at GBX 452.50, with a volume of 460190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,100.

Get PayPoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPoint

PayPoint Trading Down 2.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 670.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 716.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93.

PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 29.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PayPoint had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPoint plc will post 56.9500056 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPoint news, insider Nick Wiles bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 538 per share, with a total value of £134,500. Also, insider Rob Harding bought 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 519 per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.56. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,579 shares of company stock valued at $16,979,543. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPoint

(Get Free Report)

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.