Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.78. 112,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 94,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on Bally’s from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bally’s from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $824.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bally’s Corporation will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 21,781.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 754,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bally’s by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 87,346 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. JB Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

