Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aberdeen International Trading Down 16.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Aberdeen International

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen International Inc is a resource investment company and merchant bank. It focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. The company seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.