Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.37 and last traded at C$33.37, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.15.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.39.
The fund seeks to provide shareholders with (i) long-term capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of Canadian Banks (defined below) (up to 70% on an equal weighted basis) and Canadian Insurance Companies (defined below) (up to 30% on an equal weighted basis) and (ii) monthly distributions.To achieve its investment objectives, the fund will invest primarily in equity securities of Canadian Banks (up to 70% on an equal weighted basis) and to a lesser extent Canadian Insurance Companies (up to 30% on an equal weighted basis).
