TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 457050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
TNR Gold Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$29.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.07.
About TNR Gold
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
