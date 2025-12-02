Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 and last traded at GBX 35.84, with a volume of 8979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50.

Everyman Media Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £32.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.14.

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (3.33) EPS for the quarter. Everyman Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everyman Media Group plc will post 1.8280793 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

