Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$99.37 and last traded at C$98.32, with a volume of 2375591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$96.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$90.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 2.8%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$82.89. The company has a market cap of C$122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.77 billion during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 17.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.84%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

