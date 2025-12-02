Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2025

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCXGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 497,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 160,080 shares.The stock last traded at $21.4950 and had previously closed at $21.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,092,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,394,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 626,213 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,655,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,336,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.