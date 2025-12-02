Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 497,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 160,080 shares.The stock last traded at $21.4950 and had previously closed at $21.48.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
