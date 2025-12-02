Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 497,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 160,080 shares.The stock last traded at $21.4950 and had previously closed at $21.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,092,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,394,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 626,213 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,655,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,336,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.