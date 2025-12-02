GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-0.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $946.0 million-$947.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.3 million. GitLab also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.220-0.230 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GitLab from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

GitLab stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,947,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,084.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. GitLab has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $228,352.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $147,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 97,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,826.14. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,329,712 shares of company stock valued at $64,154,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 133.3% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

