Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lennar (LEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lennar (NYSE: LEN) in the last few weeks:

12/2/2025 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2025 – Lennar is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “sell” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2025 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2025 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2025 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $133.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Lennar had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $114.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

