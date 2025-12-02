Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.840-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $748.0 million-$750.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $737.6 million. Okta also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.430-3.440 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Okta Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $81.87. 8,610,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,454. Okta has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.39.

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $789,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,695.88. The trade was a 48.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $301,889.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,606.35. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 64,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,126 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Okta by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 103.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 73.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

