Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 21.5% Following Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 21.5% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $66.13 and last traded at $66.95. Approximately 7,205,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 2,084,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.30.

Specifically, Director Merline Saintil sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $762,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,949.36. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James Kuffner sold 8,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $678,692.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 30,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,032. The trade was a 21.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Symbotic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Symbotic from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Symbotic from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of -446.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.10.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $618.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 150.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 37,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 58.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

