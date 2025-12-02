Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 2,491,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the average daily volume of 461,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Tudor Gold Trading Down 11.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Helmut Finger sold 7,415,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$3,781,884.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,342,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,164,430.71. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,546,460 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

