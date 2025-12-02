Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Down 27.8% – Here’s Why

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) traded down 27.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 380,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 116,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Trifecta Gold Stock Down 34.2%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

