Caterpillar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 28,236 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,832 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. HSBC raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.32.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

In related news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total value of $686,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,047.06. This represents a 47.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,333.24. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 69,061 shares of company stock worth $36,234,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.6%

Caterpillar stock traded up $14.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $582.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,164. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $596.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $532.35 and a 200 day moving average of $446.34. The firm has a market cap of $272.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.