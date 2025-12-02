Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LiveRamp (RAMP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP):

12/1/2025 – LiveRamp had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – LiveRamp had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – LiveRamp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/19/2025 – LiveRamp had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – LiveRamp had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – LiveRamp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – LiveRamp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – LiveRamp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

11/4/2025 – LiveRamp was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at Cross Research.

10/10/2025 – LiveRamp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – LiveRamp had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 12,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $355,787.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,647.46. The trade was a 16.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.