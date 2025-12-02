Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Home Depot (HD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Home Depot (NYSE: HD):

12/1/2025 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

12/1/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/28/2025 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2025 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/25/2025 – Home Depot had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Home Depot had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $362.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $399.00 to $348.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $497.00 to $423.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $422.00 to $407.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $450.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $450.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot was given a new $430.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $474.00 to $438.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $345.00 to $330.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $391.00 to $353.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $401.00 to $376.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $406.00 to $362.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $470.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $445.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $450.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $444.00 to $423.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $444.00 to $406.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $450.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $455.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Home Depot was given a new $379.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

11/18/2025 – Home Depot had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/18/2025 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Home Depot had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $440.00.

11/13/2025 – Home Depot had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Home Depot had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $455.00.

11/11/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $400.00 to $345.00.

11/10/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $452.00 to $444.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $454.00 to $421.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $403.00 to $406.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Home Depot had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

