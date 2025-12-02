Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading 7% Higher – What’s Next?

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.25 and last traded at $135.19. 665,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 839,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.34.

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $254,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,344.08. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 71,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 55,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

