Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $192.80 and last traded at $197.81. Approximately 6,812,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,644,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Sandisk from $125.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sandisk from $263.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $55.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Get Sandisk alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion and a PE ratio of 642.47.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Sandisk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth $163,057,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.