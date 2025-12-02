Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Down 19.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) were down 19.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.12 and last traded at GBX 20.30. Approximately 73,807,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 749% from the average daily volume of 8,696,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.30.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pantheon Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 66.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company has a market cap of £270.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of -0.36.

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c.

