General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $45.8160, with a volume of 2893117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $903,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

