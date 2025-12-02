Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.7450. Approximately 166,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 129,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Pharvaris Stock Down 7.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of -2.80.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. venBio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 8.2% during the third quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,639,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,751,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,604,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 39.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

