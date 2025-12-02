Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 131,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 41,651 shares.The stock last traded at $7.8415 and had previously closed at $8.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Renault in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Renault alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Renault

Renault Trading Down 1.1%

Renault Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.

(Get Free Report)

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.