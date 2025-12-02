InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.1650. 49,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 65,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded InnovAge to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.00.

InnovAge Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.64 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. Analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InnovAge news, COO Michael Anthony Scarbrough sold 33,000 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 119,617 shares in the company, valued at $586,123.30. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in InnovAge by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 365,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 4.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 222,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

