Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Trading Down 19.8% – What’s Next?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 19.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.12 and last traded at GBX 20.30. 73,807,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 749% from the average session volume of 8,696,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 66.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANR

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

About Pantheon Resources

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £270.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.