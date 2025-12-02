Unity Software (NYSE:U) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev Sells 250,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $10,482,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,048,146 shares in the company, valued at $43,948,761.78. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tomer Bar-Zeev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $9,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $9,957,500.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $6,847,500.00.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $44.88. 5,902,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,801,756. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 12.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Unity Software by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

