TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) versus Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Critical Contrast

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

TC Energy has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of TC Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

TC Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Hallador Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. TC Energy pays out 103.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hallador Energy pays out -3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TC Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TC Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares TC Energy and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy 28.98% 11.22% 3.31% Hallador Energy -46.61% 11.58% 4.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TC Energy and Hallador Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy 0 4 6 2 2.83 Hallador Energy 1 2 2 2 2.71

TC Energy presently has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Hallador Energy has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.41%. Given TC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TC Energy is more favorable than Hallador Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TC Energy and Hallador Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy $14.65 billion 3.82 $3.43 billion $2.32 23.17 Hallador Energy $461.14 million 1.83 -$226.14 million ($4.48) -4.30

TC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hallador Energy. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TC Energy beats Hallador Energy on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses. It also has regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 532 billion cubic feet. In addition, it has approximately 4,900 kilometers of liquids pipeline system that connects Alberta crude oil pipeline to refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and the United States Gulf Coast. Further, the company owns or has interests in power generation facilities with approximately 4,600 megawatts; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in in Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

