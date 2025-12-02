Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.7620, with a volume of 4302306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Venture Global from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Venture Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Venture Global had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 259.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Earl sold 840,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $11,542,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fory Musser sold 776,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $6,256,961.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500,000 shares of company stock worth $36,575,740 in the last 90 days. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Venture Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Venture Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Venture Global by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Further Reading

