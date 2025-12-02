Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.1460. 40,386,204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 32,456,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONDS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ondas in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $10.00 target price on Ondas in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Ondas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Ondas Stock Up 12.2%

The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative net margin of 192.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ondas

In related news, Director Ron Stern sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Ondas during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in Ondas in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

