Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 106,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 35,359 shares.The stock last traded at $126.26 and had previously closed at $126.14.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWB. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $330,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

