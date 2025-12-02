Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.6150, with a volume of 154274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATXS shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Astria Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $13.00 price target on Astria Therapeutics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

The stock has a market cap of $721.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 503.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 76,961 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

