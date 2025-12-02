Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.3850, but opened at $16.8450. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 839 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Fuji Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fuji Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

