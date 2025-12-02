Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Trading Down 8.6% – Should You Sell?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.2350 and last traded at $4.2350. Approximately 853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.6350.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

