Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8,000.00 and last traded at $8,000.00, with a volume of 29 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7,990.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $976 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7,568.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6,497.48.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $147.32 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.08%.The business had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Dividend Announcement

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $43.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 215.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.