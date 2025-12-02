Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8,000.00 and last traded at $8,000.00, with a volume of 29 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7,990.00.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Up 0.1%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $976 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7,568.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6,497.48.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $147.32 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.08%.The business had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Dividend Announcement
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Dell Just Hit a Record in AI Orders—But the Real Test Starts Now
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Here’s Who Wins If Trump’s 50-Year Mortgages Come to Market
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- NVIDIA’s $2B Power Play: Securing the Future of Chip Design
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.