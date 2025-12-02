Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 1,511,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 453,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Tudor Gold Trading Down 12.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.78 million, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tudor Gold

In related news, Director Helmut Finger sold 7,415,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$3,781,884.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,342,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,164,430.71. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 7,546,460 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

