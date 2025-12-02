iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $51.69. Approximately 27,923,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 49,737,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 7.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

