Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,843,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 795,527 shares.The stock last traded at $75.3350 and had previously closed at $75.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOX

Amdocs Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 94.5% during the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 42.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.