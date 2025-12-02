Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ubiquiti (UI)

Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/25/2025 – Ubiquiti had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Ubiquiti had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – Ubiquiti was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – Ubiquiti was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/11/2025 – Ubiquiti had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They now have a $720.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Ubiquiti had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $299.00 to $455.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Ubiquiti was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/4/2025 – Ubiquiti was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2025 – Ubiquiti had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $600.00 to $720.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Ubiquiti had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Ubiquiti news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.58, for a total transaction of $201,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,973.44. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

