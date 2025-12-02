Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

CCD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,383. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.