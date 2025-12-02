Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%
CCD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,383. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $25.24.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
