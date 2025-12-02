Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of CSQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. 144,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,975. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Dell Just Hit a Record in AI Orders—But the Real Test Starts Now
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Here’s Who Wins If Trump’s 50-Year Mortgages Come to Market
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- NVIDIA’s $2B Power Play: Securing the Future of Chip Design
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.