JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,770 to GBX 1,880 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,363.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAN
Standard Chartered Trading Up 1.1%
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Chartered
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Here’s Who Wins If Trump’s 50-Year Mortgages Come to Market
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA’s $2B Power Play: Securing the Future of Chip Design
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Insiders Swarm Vertical Aerospace Stock Ahead of Make-or-Break Reveal
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.