JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,770 to GBX 1,880 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,363.75.

LON:STAN traded up GBX 19.19 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,700.19. 4,406,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,887,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,518.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,369.94. The stock has a market cap of £38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 872.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,709.50.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

