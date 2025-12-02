HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,060

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,010 to GBX 1,060 in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 950 to GBX 1,050 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,240 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,045.83.
With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.
