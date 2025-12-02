Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Given a C$166.83 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) received a C$166.83 target price from investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.30% from the company’s previous close.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of OLY stock traded down C$1.47 on Tuesday, hitting C$114.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$97.40 and a twelve month high of C$134.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$120.36. The firm has a market cap of C$274.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The health services provider reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter. Olympia Financial Group had a return on equity of 64.95% and a net margin of 23.82%.The business had revenue of C$23.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Olympia Financial Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Olympia Financial Group

In other news, Director Anthony Lanzl sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.00, for a total value of C$171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,571 shares in the company, valued at C$635,094. This represents a 21.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,905 and have sold 2,500 shares valued at $284,640. Insiders own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.