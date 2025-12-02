Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Set at C$24.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$24.00 target price by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cormark upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.40.

EQX stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.41. The company had a trading volume of 959,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,484. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.13 and a 1-year high of C$19.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.3865979 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinox Gold news, insider David Chester Schummer purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 168,222 shares in the company, valued at C$2,556,974.40. The trade was a 5.72% increase in their position. Also, Director Blayne Barry Johnson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total transaction of C$1,565,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,706,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,445,644.56. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold is a growth-focused gold producer operating entirely in the Americas, with projects in Canada, the USA, Mexico and Brazil. Equinox Gold has seven operating mines and a clear path to achieve more than one million ounces of annual gold production from a pipeline of development and expansion projects.

