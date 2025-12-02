Traders Purchase High Volume of Wendy’s Call Options (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 22,652 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 143% compared to the average volume of 9,309 call options.
Wendy’s Stock Up 3.7%
Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 7,730,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,903. Wendy’s has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.75 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Wendy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 122,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.
