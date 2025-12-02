Traders Purchase High Volume of Wendy’s Call Options (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 22,652 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 143% compared to the average volume of 9,309 call options.

Wendy’s Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 7,730,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,903. Wendy’s has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.75 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Wendy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 122,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

