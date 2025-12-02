DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.5390. Approximately 126,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 541,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Several research analysts have commented on DRD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research upgraded DRDGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DRDGOLD to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 989,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 697,840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 945,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $17,467,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 570,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 91.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 190,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

